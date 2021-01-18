MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Say Goodbye to Lazy SIPs with the Smartest SIP in India ….. SmartSIP

SmartSIP order type works efficiently to invest aggressively if markets are correctly priced and skips or sells your units (to book profits) when markets are extremely expensive and parks your money in liquid funds.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
January 18, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
Image Source : Freepik by JComp

Image Source : Freepik by JComp

Retail investors today have become intelligent with their investment choices. They have realised that ‘safe’ investment options like bank deposits, post office savings, insurance policies etc will not generate inflation beating returns.

They have also realised that investing in mutual funds is their best chance of achieving their financial goals.

Retail investors have dodged the ‘safe-investment’ bullet by opting for superior investment options like stocks and mutual funds. But when it comes to the investment approach, they are still stuck with the traditional ways.

In India, SIPs are advocated as godsent and while they do offer exemplary benefits such as creating investment discipline and convenience, they do nothing for the already disciplined investor.

Regular SIPs do not follow the most basic albeit important investment principle. This principle is followed by great investors like Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, and is the primary reason why FIIs make so much money in the market.

The principle for creating abundant wealth in the market is simple: ‘Buy on Lows and Sell on Highs’.

Unfortunately, a systematic investment plan is simply mechanical investing. It’s a disciplined investment approach where a fixed amount is invested at pre-decided intervals. But it does not consider market valuations and simply keeps on investing even when the markets are overpriced.

While they inculcate disciplined investing, regular SIPs lack efficient rupee-cost-averaging.

To optimise your rupee-cost-averaging & mirror the returns generated by FIIs, you need to do as the FIIs do: ‘Buy on Lows & Sell on Highs’.

While it's easier said than done, there is a smarter and superior investment approach which can breathe life into your dying mutual fund portfolio.

Introducing the Smartest Approach to Mutual Fund Investing - SmartSIP

RankMF - India’s best mutual fund research and investment platform has designed a unique, first in India, intelligent mutual fund order type - SmartSIP.

What is SmartSIP?

SmartSIP is an intelligent wealth creating order type that is  similar yet superior to a regular SIP. SmartSIP works on the ‘greatest wealth creation principle’ of all times, “Buy on Lows and Sell on Highs’.

SmartSIP order type works efficiently to invest aggressively if markets are correctly priced and skips or sells your units (to book profits) when markets are extremely expensive and parks your money in liquid funds. All this is done automatically by RankMF’s Proprietary SmartSIP order.

How SmartSIP tackles market conditions vs. Regular SIP
Benefits SmartSIPRegular SIP
Regular Disciplined Investing
Buy Low - Sell High
Skips SIP when markets are expensive
Invests in liquid Fund when markets are expensive
Invests double when markets are fairly priced

 

Let’s look at the real SmartSIP vs. SIP data of UTI Equity Fund - Regular - Growth.

 
DateNAVSmartSIP+Units (SmartSIP+)SIPUnits SIP
21-12-20189.1638500026.4321500026.4321
23-11-20182.983500027.3249500027.3249
21-10-20162.8675500030.6998500030.6998
21-09-20154.131500032.4399500032.4399
21-08-20154.1204500032.4422500032.4422
21-07-20145.7682500034.301500034.301
22-06-20136.0348500036.7553500036.7553
21-05-20123.18631000081.1779500040.5889
21-04-20121.43271000082.3501500041.1751
23-03-20107.09481000093.3752500046.6876
24-02-20158.9768500031.4511500031.4511
21-01-20154.65851000064.6586500032.3293
23-12-19151.3048500033.0459500033.0459
21-11-19147.7853500033.8329500033.8329
22-10-19143.6366500034.8101500034.8101
23-09-19145.0704500034.466500034.466
21-08-19133.011000075.1823500037.5912
Total Investment110000784.745485000586.3734
Current Value201.2191,57,905.60Current Value1,17,989.40
NAV 1st Jan 2021
IRR - SmartSIP55.03%IRR - SIP51.88%
Note: *SmartSIP+ is a unique SmartSIP variant which doubles your investment when the markets are fairly priced.

As you can see, between 21-08-2019 and 01-01-2021, SMARTSIP generated superior returns of 3.15% over regular SIPs. 

In a span of just 18 months, SmartSIP was able to generate 3.15 % superior returns on regular SIPs. Can you imagine the superior returns SmartSIP will create over a long term period of say 10 years? Magical!

While SmartSIP has solved the problem of mechanical investing, the second biggest problem faced by retail investors still persists - Selecting poor quality mutual fund schemes. 

With 3000+ mutual fund schemes in the market, it is obvious that retail investors don’t have the time, resources or inclination to research all these mutual fund schemes.

They simply pass on the onus of research to financial websites, whose research methodology can be traced back to the neanderthals.

While there are multiple websites 'advising’ on which mutual funds to invest in, only RankMF, India’s best mutual fund research and investing platform, truly delivers on its promise to help you invest in the absolute best mutual funds in India.

RankMF has revolutionised mutual fund research in India as it challenged outdated bell-curve and historical data analysis with real time analysis courtesy a proprietary engine evaluating more than 2 crore data points EVERY DAY!

RankMF is the ONLY mutual fund research house in India to provide real-time, automated ratings for more than 3000+ mutual fund schemes.

So, there you go. RankMF has just solved two of the biggest investment hurdles faced by mutual fund investors in India.

So, ditch lazy SIP and invest smartly with SmartSIP by opening a FREE RankMF account today!

Remember, ‘sometimes it's the smallest decisions that can change your life forever’. 

Experience life changing mutual fund returns with RankMF’s SmartSIP.

Think SIP? Think SmartSIP!

 

This is a partnered post.

 
Moneycontrol Brand Connect
TAGS: #Featured
first published: Jan 18, 2021 11:35 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.