PERSONAL TOUCH IN DIGITAL TIMES – THE PHYGITAL MODEL

While the general sentiment of the economy and specific sectors remains subdued, the lockdown in fact has given retail masses an opportunity to re-visit the deployment of their hard-earned money through judicious investments.
We are passing through unprecedented times and I think for most of us we have never encountered such a scenario in our personal and professional lives, this could be rightly termed as a VUCA world (volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous) . On one end there is enough gloomy information floating around; however I would like to speak about the positivity that every government is trying to spread through social media, economic recovery package to name a few – globally and specifically to our nation.
Almost every sector has taken a beating and most affected are the discretionary spend oriented sectors like hospitality, travel and leisure, aviation. On the other hand E-commerce, BFSI, Digital Solution providers seem to have an edge here as they can provide the goods and services which are needed to keep the retail home owner needs fulfilled.