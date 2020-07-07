Join Small Business Virtual Summit 2020 in collaboration with CISCO

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global economies, forcing companies to realign their strategies to stabilise their operations and maintain business continuity. The lockdown has hit the MSME sector the hardest with almost 80 percent of startups and SMEs planning to scale down their operations, shut down completely or sell off their businesses, according to a LocalCircles survey. Even with the announcement of stimulus packages and schemes by the government, small businesses still face numerous challenges with halted production and labour unavailability.

But all is not lost. MSMEs need to regroup, assess the damage, and sketch out a survival plan to restart their businesses with a vision to scale up. How to go about it?

Digital transformation is the key for MSMEs; not just to build business resilience and cope with the new reality, but also to develop a robust infrastructure to become future-ready. Businesses can leverage technology solutions to increase revenue growth and expand their consumer base by tapping into global markets.

In a bid to help MSME owners in charting a roadmap towards recovery fuelled by digital transformation, we are excited to announce a virtual summit in collaboration with CISCO titled Small Business Virtual Summit 2020 | #RuknaManaHai ̛to be held on July 17, 2020.

This is a must-attend event for all MSME stakeholders —manufacturers, suppliers and policymakers, among others, in this field.

In this summit, a panel comprising industry stalwarts will discuss the importance of digital transformation in building businesses resilience for MSMEs, and how digital adoption can open up numerous avenues of growth and help businesses thrive.

The event will have the following discussions:• Emerging opportunities for MSMEs• How technology can boost business productivity• What solutions they can avail of

• How MSMEs can maintain operational continuity while fuelling business growth

The panellists will provide practical tips, technology-led solutions, and resources on keeping businesses running, and preparing for the future.

Tune in on July 17, 2020 to hear useful insights from business leaders and domain experts on how you can achieve business resiliency. Every attendee will receive a certificate of participation, and 50 lucky winners will receive exciting gifts from CISCO.

