How Amway became India’s top direct selling company; built trust, entrepreneurship

Amway entered India 20 years ago with just six products. As the world’s largest direct selling company with a vision of ‘helping people live better lives’, Amway provided a conducive ecosystem as well as world-class innovative products to entrepreneurial minded individuals to pursue their goals and build their own business by selling these products. In just a year from its India launch, Amway products received an encouraging response from direct sellers and their customers, touching a revenue of Rs 100 crores.

Today, Amway India is the top direct selling company in the country, ranked among India’s top 15 FMCG companies offering more than 140 quality products. Moreover, India became one of the top seven markets for Amway in a short span of time.

The entry of Amway in India brought world-class products in personal care, home care, beauty, nutrition, herbals, durables and cookware, and at the same time presented unparalleled entrepreneurial opportunities for Indians. To celebrate this feat, Network18 aired a special episode marking Amway India’s two decades of excellence.

Built on 3Ps - principles, people and products, Amway India started its journey in India with five offices and soon touched a turnover of Rs 100 crore by the end of the first year of its operations in 1998.

“Looking back, I define success not by the targets that we’ve set in 2019 of Rs 2000 crore, or with our 150 offices that deliver solutions to our distributors and customers or with our Rs 1000 crore investment including Rs 600-crore in our state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, or with the warehouses and the third-party service providers delivering to 11,000 zip codes. To my mind, success is defined with the success of our direct sellers and how they successfully live a life of an entrepreneur every day,” said Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India.

In line with the Government’s Make in India, Amway India invested INR 600 crores in a world-class manufacturing facility in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in the year 2015. This is Amway’s second manufacturing plant located outside of USA. The manufacturing facility is one of the few plants in the country that has received the LEED’s Gold certification for its environmentally sustainable design and practices. Amway is also amongst the very few companies that manufacture products for human consumption without adding any preservatives.

Amway India has not only changed the dynamics of direct-selling model in the country but has also encouraged micro entrepreneurship, self-employment and personal development of its distributors. Since entrepreneurship is central to company’s philosophy, Amway has invested significantly in skilling the workforce and empowering its direct sellers with knowledge and right selling techniques.

In addition, one of the most important components of the marketing strategy which is quite unique to Amway as a direct selling company is to provide well-differentiated and relevant products to direct sellers, give them stories, campaigns, claims, tools and to promote them through digital advertising, social media campaigns, blogger engagement and various other means.

Speaking about the future vision of Amway India, Budhraja said, “I would like to see the future, where all the citizens are operating in a global village, co-creating and co-collaborating. Our goal is to lead a purposeful and passionate life. And at Amway, we empower people by not only creating employment but also enhancing employability of people. Secondly, we are enabling people by offering digitalisation, personalisation and intelligentization. And thirdly, we are offering health, wealth and nutrition to all.”