Don’t believe any promise or guarantee of assured returns on your investments

Trusting stranger's advice is never wise
The NSE-IPFT films are everyday interactions between an investor and his young, investment-savvy daughter. While the man is a seasoned investor, it’s the investment-savvy daughter who educates him good-naturedly on smart investment habits. Each film highlighting one aspect of investor education. The end takeout, Soch kar, samajh kar, invest kar.Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:28 pm