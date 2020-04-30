App
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 03:09 PM IST

Builders of a better India, a special series on the entrepreneurial journeys of the 21st EY Entrepreneur Of the Year Award winners – Webisode 3

Watch the third webisode of the ‘EY Builders of A better India’ Series (a special series on Moneycontrol.com) featuring the entrepreneurial journeys of Falguni Nayar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Nykaa E-Retail; Yashish Dahiya, Co-founder & Group Chief Executive Officer, PolicyBazaar.com and Sridhar Vembu, the Chief Executive Officer, Zoho Corporation.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 03:00 pm

