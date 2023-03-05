English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar Definedge Conferences on 18th & 19th March
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Heels break off, clothes tear off: This fashion show has a message on luxury. Watch

    During one of the designer's previous fashion shows, models tripped on the runway, falling head over heels, literally, over the brand’s boots. It was one of the season’s most viral shows.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    March 05, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST
    Screengrabs from the video shared by designer Beate Karlsson on Instagram.

    Screengrabs from the video shared by designer Beate Karlsson on Instagram.

    Swedish designer Beate Karlsson's fashion show at the recent Milan Fashion Week saw clothes tearing off, heels breaking off and accessories falling off the models as they walked the ramp. In the end, the whole backdrop fell flat on its face. And yes, it was all intentional.


    Titled 'Fake it till you break it,' the fashion show was all about dissecting and deconstructing the seriousness of fashion. Meanwhile, the videos of the show are viral.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by All about celebrities (@celebrimous)


    Speaking to Hunger TV, Beate Karlsson said the idea started with the question: “What’s the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a fashion house?”

    "We were exploring this idea of fake richness and wealth and how the fashion industry is just about labels and what value does it carry? So this collection became a development of that theme," she said. "We also thought there’s something very funny about shame and how you can put that in the collection or in a runway show, and how you present something. So for our SS23 (Spring/Summer 2023) show, there was a sense of our models being ashamed because they fell over and they f***** up. Whereas now it’s more about us a fashion house screwing up because everything is falling apart."

    Related stories

    Read more: Robot dogs take over the runway at Paris Fashion Week. Watch

    Explaining how she combined luxury with showcasing the clothes falling apart and breaking away, Karlsson told Hunger TV, "We were trying to find what’s the most embarrassing thing that can happen for a fashion house and what’s the thing that is the furthest away from something being luxury. And I think that something breaking is that. So we thought it was really interesting to see if we could present a collection where things are starting to break and it could still look luxurious and still be considered luxury."









    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by AVAVAV (@avavav)

    During one of the designer's previous fashion shows, models tripped on the runway, falling head over heels, literally, over the brand’s boots. It was one of the season’s most viral shows.

    Read more: Models walk through mud at Balenciaga's fashion show in Paris

    Tags: #Beate Karlsson #Catwalk #fashion show #luxury #Milan #Milan Fashion Week #ramp walk
    first published: Mar 5, 2023 07:52 pm