you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook Lite gets new Dark Theme for Android: Here's how you can activate it

Notably, the dark theme was spotted on Android and iOS, and web users may still have to wait.

Carlsen Martin

It seems like we’ve been waiting for Dark Mode on apps forever now. Android 10 and iOS 13 already introduced a system-wide dark mode, and several other apps have begun following suit. Facebook Lite is the latest to get the new dark theme.

An option recently appeared in Facebook Lite’s hamburger menu that allows users to make the switch to a dark theme. It does seem odd that Facebook would bring a dark theme to the Lite version of the app, given that most new features and updates come to the regular Facebook app. However, it does give us a teaser about how a dark theme may look on Facebook.

The process of activating the dark theme interface on Facebook Lite is quite easy. Here’s how to enable dark mode on Facebook Lite.

  1. Once you open the app, head to the hamburger menu and select “Settings”

  2. Scroll down until you find the “Dark Mode” option

  3. Once you find the option, simply use the toggle switch to activate the dark theme


You can switch back to the regular mode by simply hitting the toggle switch. The dark theme option, first spotted by Android Police, appears in the stable version 181, although version 186 is already available on the Google Play Store. Notably, the dark theme was spotted on Android and iOS, and web users may still have to wait.

Additionally, Facebook is already pretty late to jump on the dark mode bandwagon. Other Facebook-made apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger already have a dark theme.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Android dark mode #Facebook

