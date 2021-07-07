Explained: Lambda variant of COVID-19 emerges as new threat

The World Health Organization on June 14 designated C.37 Lambda as a 'variant of interest'.

Even as the Delta and Delta Plus variants of COVID-19 continue to spread rapidly across the world, a new variant, dubbed Lambda, has emerged as a new threat.

The World Health Organization on June 14 designated C.37 Lambda as a 'variant of interest'. According to the WHO, Lambda variant was first identified in Peru in December 2020.

WHO on Lambda variant

"This variant has been monitored as an alert for an extended period, and upon more information and updated assessments, is now considered as

meeting the VOI working definition based upon evidence of continued emergence and suspected phenotypic implications," WHO said.

Lambda carries a number of mutations with suspected phenotypic implications, such as a potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies, the global health body said in the weekly update.

WHO has also said that there is currently "limited evidence" on the full extent of the impact associated with these genomic changes.

"Further robust studies into the phenotypic impacts are needed to better understand the impact on countermeasures and to control the spread. Further studies are also required to validate the continued effectiveness of vaccines," it noted.

Has India reported cases of Lambda variant?

So far, there are no known cases of the Lambda variant in India.

The strain is responsible for the majority of the cases in Peru for May and June, and almost a third of the cases in Chile for the same period.

As per reports, the Lambda variant is now found in over 30 countries, including the UK.

The Public Health England (PHE) recently said that it had reported cases of a new strain, Lambda.

"It has been categorised as a variant under investigation with six cases detected between February 23 and June 7. Of these, five had been linked to overseas travel," PHE said.

Lambda Variant of Interest

WHO designates a variant as a 'variant of interest' due to genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape.

Besides, it may also be identified as VOI if it is known to cause significant community transmission or multiple COVID-19 clusters, in multiple countries with increasing relative prevalence alongside increasing number of cases over time, or other apparent epidemiological impacts to suggest an emerging risk to global public health, as per WHO.