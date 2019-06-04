Everything you should know about Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Italian hypercar maker Ferrari recently took the covers off their first plug-in hybrid car, the SF90 Stradale. Posing as the most powerful, most advanced and the fastest accelerating car from Ferrari’s stable, the SF90 Stradale is a direct derivative of the company’s Formula 1 car, as well as a homage to the 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari’s existence.

The car was called Project 173 during development, but the name was changed to SF90 Stradale when the car approached production-ready status. The car is set to be produced in a limited number, with over 2000 customers already lined up for its purchase.

Ferrari has equipped the car with its award-winning F154 twin-turbocharged V8, which has been bored out from 3,902CC to 3,990CC. This gives the car a power output of 780BHP, with the torque peaking out at 800Nm. The engine has also been redesigned so that the turbocharger is lower, and the flywheel is smaller, which gives the car a lower centre of gravity.

However, the engine is also supported by two electric motors in the front and one in the rear, sandwiched between the engine and the gearbox. This combination gives the car an all-wheel-drive powertrain, along with 220 additional horsepower. This brings the total power output to 1000BHP!

The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox, which is lighter and more compact than the current 7-speed unit. It also reduces fuel consumption by 8 percent, while making the shifts 30 percent faster. All this gives the car a 0-100 kmph top speed of 2.5 seconds, while 0-200 kmph takes 6.7 seconds. The top speed is claimed to be 342 kmph, though it is not the main performance focus as per Ferrari.

The SF90 Stradale features a heads-up display, which is the first time Ferrari has installed it in its cars. But the redesigned steering wheel of the car controls 80 percent of the car’s functions, as the company’s key safety motivation was “eyes on the road, hands on the wheel.”

While the price of the car hasn’t been revealed, it is expected that it will have a made-to-order series production. Though bookings have already begun, the deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020.