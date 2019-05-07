Everything you should know about DS7 crossback SUV that is due for launch in India

PSA Group’s subsidiary DS is preparing to launch its first car, the DS7, in India. The DS7, which is a crossback SUV, shares some components with the soon to-be-launched Citroen C5 Aircross and was recently spotted undisguised on test in Delhi.

The DS7 has been on sale in the international markets for a while now. Potential buyers get to choose between a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 2-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor makes 221BHP of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, pumps out 127BHP and 300Nm of power and torque respectively. Both the engines come with an option of manual or automatic transmission. It is also built on the EMP2 platform, which underpins the Citroen C5 Aircross as well.

The DS7 spotted in India seemed to be a diesel variant, which could indicate that the company is planning to launch both the variants in India. The PSA group has set up its plant in Hosur, which produces transmission and powertrains for the company. It is expected that the DS7 will also be produced in the same factory, at least to a certain extent. The company is aiming for 90 percent localisation to keep costs as low as possible.

Though there has been no official announcement from the PSA group, it could be expected that the DS brand could enter the Indian market by 2022. When launched, the DS7 will be pitted against BMW X1 and Audi Q3.