Epic launches new game mode in collaboration with Marvel, Fortnite X Avengers Endgame

After days of teasing, Fortnite has finally released its new Avengers: Endgame event. Epic just dropped the trailer of the new Avengers event, confirming details about the game mode.

Being dropped on an island with 99 other players, scavenging and scouring for gear, weapons and ammo doesn’t really scream power, but Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame crossover event is here to change all of that.

The big crossover event divides players into two teams pitted against one another. The game builds on last year’s Infinity Wars event with several tweaks to ensure its fun for both winners and losers.

Two teams are split into sides of up to 20 players.

On one side you have humanity heroes that are dropped into a typical Fortnite map with a shotgun, an assault rifle and a treasure map that leads to one of many Avenger-specific weapons.

On the other side, you have Thanos’ Chitauri army, which is equipped with a jetpack with unlimited fuel, a powerful charge-up attack and an energy blaster with infinite ammo. The first Chitauri player to touch an Infinity Stone is transformed into Thanos. If a player dies using Thanos, the supervillain is assigned to another player.

Team Humanity has infinite lives, while the Thanos’ villainous army has 100 total lives. You can use heroic the heroic weapons to take out the Chitauri army but do so before they collect all six Infinity Stones as collecting all the stones takes away humanity’s respawn ability, triggering an endgame scenario.



Balance will be restored in the Endgame LTM:

Thor's ground pound, bash, and throw damage increased from 200/150/95 to 225/200/100

Iron Man gauntlet's blast damage lowered from 45 to 35

Health gained per infinity stone lowered from 25 to 20

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 25 April 2019

The new game mode is meant to enhance the entire Fortnite experience, no matter which side you’re on. Although overpowering the heroes and grabbing the Infinity Stones can be much easier than fending off the Chitauri. However, Epic has already announced that new balance changes will come to the new Avengers: Endgame mode.

Fortnite’s latest game mode is one of the biggest we’ve ever seen in the game’s history. Merging the world’s biggest video game and Hollywood’s most anticipated cinematic event in a way that doesn’t seem gimmicky or cheesy is a testament to Epic’s commitment to providing grade-A content to the Fortnite faithful. Hopefully Epic gives us more time than the last Avengers Infinity Wars event.