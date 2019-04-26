App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Epic launches new game mode in collaboration with Marvel, Fortnite X Avengers Endgame

The game builds on last year’s Infinity Wars event with several tweaks to ensure its fun for both winners and losers.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

After days of teasing, Fortnite has finally released its new Avengers: Endgame event. Epic just dropped the trailer of the new Avengers event, confirming details about the game mode.

Being dropped on an island with 99 other players, scavenging and scouring for gear, weapons and ammo doesn’t really scream power, but Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame crossover event is here to change all of that.

The big crossover event divides players into two teams pitted against one another. The game builds on last year’s Infinity Wars event with several tweaks to ensure its fun for both winners and losers.

Fortnite

related news

Two teams are split into sides of up to 20 players.

On one side you have humanity heroes that are dropped into a typical Fortnite map with a shotgun, an assault rifle and a treasure map that leads to one of many Avenger-specific weapons.

On the other side, you have Thanos’ Chitauri army, which is equipped with a jetpack with unlimited fuel, a powerful charge-up attack and an energy blaster with infinite ammo. The first Chitauri player to touch an Infinity Stone is transformed into Thanos. If a player dies using Thanos, the supervillain is assigned to another player.

Team Humanity has infinite lives, while the Thanos’ villainous army has 100 total lives. You can use heroic the heroic weapons to take out the Chitauri army but do so before they collect all six Infinity Stones as collecting all the stones takes away humanity’s respawn ability, triggering an endgame scenario.

The new game mode is meant to enhance the entire Fortnite experience, no matter which side you’re on. Although overpowering the heroes and grabbing the Infinity Stones can be much easier than fending off the Chitauri. However, Epic has already announced that new balance changes will come to the new Avengers: Endgame mode.

 

Fortnite’s latest game mode is one of the biggest we’ve ever seen in the game’s history. Merging the world’s biggest video game and Hollywood’s most anticipated cinematic event in a way that doesn’t seem gimmicky or cheesy is a testament to Epic’s commitment to providing grade-A content to the Fortnite faithful. Hopefully Epic gives us more time than the last Avengers Infinity Wars event.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #gaming #Technology #trends

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Yours Truly trailer: Soni Razdan, a seeker of love, warms our hearts

Avengers: Endgame features MCU's first openly gay character, you'll be ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious ...

Avengers Endgame ending explained: How the Infinity Stones saga ends

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena names their favourite Avenge ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriad ...

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

NHRC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt Over Errors in Intermediate Resul ...

Pragya Thakur Sought Votes in Army’s Name, Alleges Congress in Compl ...

India May Extend by 2 Weeks Deadline to Impose Retaliatory Tariff on 2 ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Tejashwi Yadav Endorses Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, Says 'He Has W ...

Maha: Probe Theft in Ramtek Strong Room, Says Cong Candidate

As TMC’s Mahua Moitra Looks at Record Win, Will ‘Modi Wave’ Save ...

Hales Serving Three-week Suspension for Failing Drug Test

Pragya Thakur Was Tortured to Brand Hindus as Terrorists: Vijaywargiya

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Who is Mohammed Mohsin? Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asia Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal wages losing battle as PV S ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

Xiaomi VP Manu Jain, teases a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC f ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.