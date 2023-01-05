An entire airport in US was evacuated so that a murder suspect could use toilet

Bryan Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University.

An entire airport in Illinois, United States was evacuated recently so that a murder suspect could relieve himself, TMZ reported.

Bryan Kohberger, who is the suspect in the stabbing of four students at a small university in the state of Idaho in November, was being transported across the country when he was brought to the Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois on Wednesday on a private aircraft that made a pit stop there.

The entire airport was placed under a lockdown and the airport staff were asked to leave the building as Kohberger, 28, was led out of the small plane to use the airport facilities.

While the murder suspect used the toilet, the plane was being refueled, the report says, quoting eyewitnesses. A few minutes later, the man was led back into the plane which took off.

The brutal killings in mid-November left the college town of Moscow in shock as residents struggled to come to grips with the first murders there in several years.

The four students were likely to have been asleep when they were stabbed multiple times, detectives have said.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University, whose campus is a short distance from Moscow. An archive search of the university's website reveals Kohberger to have been a PhD candidate in the department of criminal justice and criminology.

US media reported that Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home.