Why is Vishwaroopam 2's success crucial for Kamal Haasan? Here are some factors that could boost revenue

There is no denying that films from down south have a huge market all over India. Trying to encash on this popularity, these movies are not only dubbed in Hindi for a wider reach, but are also made in the language. And same is the case with this Friday’s mega release Vishwaroopam 2, which will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 10.

But what makes this movie more special is that it is Kamal Haasan’s first film after his political debut and this means a lot is at stake for the actor, who is currently swinging between politics and acting. Another point to note is that Vishwaroopam 2 could be the deciding factor for his acting career as his last release Thoongaa Vanam, which released in 2015, had faltered at the box office. In fact, some believe that both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are trying to revive their acting careers by joining Tamil Nadu politics.

Leaving no stone unturned, Kamal Haasan is trying every trick to promote his film, including appearing as a guest on television shows like Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum, Indian Idol, etc. What else? The actor is also avoiding making any comments on sensitive issues that could impact his film’s release.

But Vishwaroopam 2, just like its predecessor, has been mired in controversies due to financial issues between the original producer and Kamal Haasan. The first part, Vishwaroopam (2013), had faced a ban in Tamil Nadu and even in some overseas , including Malaysia, as some religious groups were not happy with the title and a few scenes in the film.

And that’s why Haasan is avoiding any trouble before Vishwaroopam 2’s release, which is both financially and professionally an important project for the South superstar.

Factors that can work in favour of the film include the first part’s blockbuster run at the box office. With a budget of Rs 95 crore, the spy thriller had minted over Rs 220 crore worldwide and ran in Tamil Nadu theatres for more than a month.

Internationally, the film stayed in theatres for more than six weeks and in Malaysia, where the film was released after a month, it was welcomed with open arms.

The film’s release in Hindi could also contribute well to its box office collections. But it is the action-thriller genre that will make place in people’s hearts. In an interview, Kamal Haasan had said espionage thriller was his all-time favourite genre, but he is not alone. There are many takers for this genre and the proof of this is the success of films like Baaghi 2, Aparichit, Drishyam among others.

Another factor that will boost Vishwaroopam 2’s success is that the film will see no competition from any major films neither from Hollywood, Bollywood or south Indian cinema. It will enjoy practically a solo run until the release of two big films — Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate. This means Vishwaroopam 2 will get the maximum number of shows and this will be an added advantage for the film.