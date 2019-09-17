What's common between John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan? A unique record

Ask any batsman - to get out in the 90s is the most painful feeling of them all. It gets even worse when you are left stranded at 99. This could well be the case for Bollywood heroes as well, what with John Abraham's Batla House turning out to be 10th such film which would end its lifetime total just shy of the Rs 100-crore mark. After Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, which ended its run at Rs 199 crore, this is the closest that a film has reached near the Rs 100 crore mark but fallen short by a mere few lakhs.

The Nikkhil Advani directed film clashed with Mission Mangal on Independence Day but still managed to bring in Rs 15.55 crore on the first day. It could well have been Rs 1-2 crore higher if not for the legal issues in which it got embroiled just before release, as a result of which the advance booking couldn't open on time and at certain centers the prints didn't reach either. If not for that, Batla House could just have scraped past the mark in the final run.

For John Abraham, the feeling isn't new, though it is heartbreaking nonetheless. A few years ago, his Welcome Back too came quite close to the Rs 100 crore club, only to fall short by Rs 3 crore. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and now the actor-director 'jodi' would soon be seen in Paagalpanti. Rest assured, they would be looking at taking care of this shortfall by leaps and bounds with their latest outing.

As for Salman Khan, Ek Tha Tiger saw a record opening on its Eid release [Rs 33 crore]. It continued to gather momentum in days to come as well, but somehow the Aditya Chopra production couldn't cross that final frontier. It stopped just a little behind at Rs 199 crore.

Akshay Kumar too has experienced this disappointment with his much-acclaimed entertainer Baby crossing Rs 95.50 crore but then falling short of the big milestone. Ditto for Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi, which actually grew quite well from its rather decent Rs 8.01 crore opening and covering the kind of distance. However, with too much of competition on its way, the film fell short by Rs 5 crore. This year itself, Kangana Ranaut too went through the same emotions with her Manikarnika.

Other than Salman Khan, even Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been left stranded in the 90s once each during their illustrious career. Talaash was not really a hardcore commercial potboiler and did fair enough to at least go past the Rs 90 crore mark. However, this is where it stopped. As for Zero, it was expected to go past at least Rs 200 crore but was rejected completely as a result of which it just about managed to scrape past Rs 90 crore. Not that crossing Rs 100 crore milestone would have made much of a difference to its far.

That wasn't really the case though with multi-starrers Raajneeti and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Both films found a good chunk of target audiences rooting for them but had to end their run in their 90s. To be fair to both the films though, they had released quite some time ago and in today's fair value estimation, they would have comfortably enjoyed a score of Rs 125-crore plus. Still, when looked at in absolute terms, the records would show that it was the final punch that went missing, as a result of which the Rs 100 crore club entry was denied for these two films.

Films were ended their score in the 90s:

Batla House - Rs 99.50 crore

Ek Tha Tiger - Rs 199 crore

Welcome Back - Rs 97 crore

Baby - Rs 95.50 crore

Luka Chuppi - Rs 95 crore

Raajneeti - Rs 93.66 crore

Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi - Rs 92.19 crore

Talaash - Rs 91 crore

Zero - Rs 90.27 crore