What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in January

A still from 'Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street' (Netflix).

The new year is here and so are a multitude of new shows, movies, and series with thrillers, comedies, dramas, documentaries, horror films and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play or others. Pick a genre you like or go with a platform you are a fan of. Here is a curated list of what you can catch this January:

This crime thriller of eight episodes, named after different colours, is interesting because it can be viewed in any order. The storyline is non-linear and the show stars Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad.

Happy Valley, BBC iPlayer January 1

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

This comedy is about Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan who are a normal married couple trying to be criminals, for the sake of their one wish to have a family.

A Tamil sports comedy-drama written and directed by Chella Ayyavu is set against the backdrop of wrestling and stars Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunas, Sreeja Ravi, and others.

A Hindi horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khattar, this film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is about two friends posing as ghostbusters to earn a living. Soon a beautiful girl ghost appears in front of them and together they plan to solve each other’s problems.

The Menu, Disney+ Hotstar, January 4

A dark horror comedy, starring Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef who wants to kill diners. Directed by Mark Mylod, this one is based on a story by Will Tracy.

Based on the life of Bernie Madoff, who caused the 2008 financial housing Market crises in the United States, this one is a four-part documentary.

Sooraj Barjatya’s film with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika along with Parineeti Chopra released last year in theatres. It is about three friends trekking to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their other friend’s last wish.

Using his own heart attack as inspiration, Kevin Smith completes the View Askewniverse trilogy by bringing the story back to Randal, who survives a massive heart attack and enlists fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.

If you are a fan of emotional, intimate and relatable thrillers, then Crossfire should definitely be on your list. It is about a woman on a family holiday whose world instantly changes when gunmen suddenly open fire, turning a picturesque Spanish resort into a living nightmare. The show is a captivating thriller where ordinary people must make monumental decisions in the blink of an eye with far-reaching consequences long after the initial danger passes.

This Malayalam drama, directed by Tharun Moorthy, starring Lukuman Avaran, Devi Varma, Binu Pappu, Sujith Shankar, and others, is loosely based on a real-life incident, points fingers at the Indian legal system.

A supernatural thriller, this six-episode series is the first Amazon Original to be filmed entirely in Scotland. Created by David Macpherson, this series is directed by John Strickland.

This true-crime documentary investigative film follows a crime boss who shook Mumbai in the 1990s.

A thriller set in late medieval history; this Christian Bale starrer traces the life of a detective who is helped by Edgar Allan Poe in the struggle to solve a slew of murder cases.

Break Point, Netflix, January 13

Sports docu-series Break Point follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world No. 1.

Sequel to the famous That 70s Show , this one will follow the lives of the children of the characters of That 70s Show.