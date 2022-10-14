English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Know what it takes to be the ‘Best’, at the 2nd edition of Deloitte’s #BestManagedCompanies. Today at 7:00 P.M
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Unreleased Queen song featuring Freddie Mercury is out now. The track was recorded in 1980s

    Queen last included three previously unheard songs featuring Freddie Mercury on their 2014 album "Queen Forever".

    Reuters
    October 14, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon are Queen. (Image: @officialqueenmusic/Instagram)

    Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon are Queen. (Image: @officialqueenmusic/Instagram)

    Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognisable vocals to come out in more than eight years.

    Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor first told fans about the existence of "Face It Alone" during an interview in the summer.

    The track was originally recorded in the late 1980s during sessions for the band's chart-topping album "The Miracle" but it did not make it to release.

    Queen's production and archive team found it again when they began working on an upcoming box set reissue of the album, due to be released in November.

    "We'd kind of forgotten about this track," Taylor said in a statement. "But there it was, this little gem. It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece."

    Close

    Related stories

    "The Miracle", Queen's 13th studio album, came out two years before Mercury died from AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

    The upcoming reissue, released as an eight-disc collector's edition box set, will feature six unpublished songs as well as dialogue between the band – Mercury, May, Taylor and bassist John Deacon – while in the studio.

    Queen last included three previously unheard songs featuring Mercury on their 2014 album "Queen Forever".

    "I'm happy that our team were able to find this track ('Face It Alone')," May said.

    "After all these years, it's great to hear all four of us … working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed … until now!"
    Reuters
    Tags: #face it alone #Freddie Mercury #freddie mercury new song #Queen #queen new song
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 12:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.