English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s ASL interpreter, 20, steals the show at half-time performance

    Super Bowl 2023: Like every year, the halftime show dominated cultural conversations around the football playoffs

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
    Justina Miles has made Super Bowl history. (Images: AFP and Twitter)

    Justina Miles has made Super Bowl history. (Images: AFP and Twitter)

    Rihanna's electrifying performance was the talk of Super Bowl 2023 but there was another young artiste who captured the internet's attention. Justina Miles, 20, was the pop diva's ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter, and is being applauded for her "spark and energy".

    Translating Rihanna's hits into ASL wasn't Miles' only Super Bowl duty.


     