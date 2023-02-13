Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s ASL interpreter, 20, steals the show at half-time performance

Rihanna's electrifying performance was the talk of Super Bowl 2023 but there was another young artiste who captured the internet's attention. Justina Miles, 20, was the pop diva's ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter, and is being applauded for her "spark and energy".
Translating Rihanna's hits into ASL wasn't Miles' only Super Bowl duty.
Enjoying watching the woman doing the sign language for Rihanna at the #SuperBowl half time show having the time of her life. Her name is Justina Miles pic.twitter.com/pO32nMECFv
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 13, 2023
We are ALL celebrating the Deaf artists performing in Sign Languages at today’s #SuperBowl#beautyofsignlanguage#NationalAnthem#LIFTEVERYVOICEANDSING#AmericaTheBeautiful#HalftimeShow#NFL#foxsports@TroyKotsur#ColinDenny#JustinaMilespic.twitter.com/Ujrn4hAfbn
Justina Miles stole the show as Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show ASL performer!! Miles, 20, is a deaf American Sign Language performer that made history earlier tonight when she signed the pre-show's "Lift Every Voice and Sing," sung by Sheryl Lee Ralph. pic.twitter.com/QYYFNf4GcN