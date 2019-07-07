App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shahid Kapoor enters Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh's elite club as Kabir Singh storms into top-15 highest grossers ever

After collecting Rs 226.11 crore at the box office, Kabir Singh has entered the top-15 biggest grossers of all times

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor has hit the jackpot with Kabir Singh. The film is creating new records with every passing day. Now, after being in the theatres for 16 days, it has achieved another milestone.

After collecting Rs 226.11 crore, the film has entered the top-15 biggest grossers of all times (ever since the invention of the Rs 100 crore club). In the process, it has displaced biggies like Bharat (Rs 215 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210 crore), Golmaal Again (Rs 205.7 crore), Happy New Year (Rs 205 crore) and 3 Idiots (Rs 202.5 crore), which are the next five in line in the top-20.

There are a handful of films that have entered the Rs 200 crore club and even lesser that have made it to the Rs 300 crore club (eight to be precise). While it looks tough that Kabir Singh would make it to the Rs 300 crore club, it would be challenging the lifetime number of the immediate next in line -- Dhoom: 3 (Rs 284 crore).

Close

Meanwhile, what makes Shahid Kapoor's journey interesting so far is the fact that he is in the big league with the Khans after Kabir Singh’s all-time blockbuster run. In the top-15 all-time biggest grossers list, it is the Khans who are ruling -- with more than half the films between them. While Salman Khan tops with four such biggies (Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Kick), Aamir Khan has three (Dangal, PK and Dhoom: 3) and Shah Rukh Khan has one (Chennai Express).

Others are the ones who started their career after Shahid Kapoor (Hrithik Roshan being the only exception). Ranveer Singh leads with two (Padmaavat and Simmba) while Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), Hrithik Roshan (Krrish 3) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri - The Surgical Strike) have scored with one each. As for Prabhas, he has the biggest of them all -- Baahubali 2.

Incidentally, Shahid Kapoor shares credits with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for a Rs 300 crore club success, Padmaavat, which means in actuality, he too has two big ones in there.

As Kabir Singh is still playing strong, it is bound to bring on more moolah in days to come. That would make it enter the top-10 list for sure. However, it would be interesting to see whether it manages to move a little higher up also by edging past Dhoom: 3. If that indeed turns out to be the case, that would be an achievement of the gigantic order.

Here's the list of lifetime numbers of the top-15 biggest grossers ever:

> Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – Rs 511 crore
> Dangal – Rs 387.38 crore
> Sanju – Rs 342.53 crore
> PK – Rs 340.80 crore
> Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 339.25 crore
> Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 321 crore
> Padmaavat – Rs 302.15 crore
> Sultan – Rs 301.50 crore
> Dhoom: 3 – Rs 284 crore
> Krrish 3 – Rs 244.92 crore
> Uri - The Surgical Strike – Rs 244.20 crore
> Simmba – Rs 240.31 crore
> Kick – Rs 232 crore
> Chennai Express – Rs 227 crore

> Kabir Singh – Rs 226.11 crore (and counting)

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)

First Published on Jul 7, 2019 12:59 pm

