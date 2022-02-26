Serum Institute’s Natasha Poonawalla, Leonardo DiCaprio spotted at London restaurant

Natasha Poonawalla was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio at a London restaurant. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Oscar winning Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at a London restaurant with the executive director of Serum Institute of India and socialite Natasha Poonawalla after a high-profile wedding.

Wedding celebrations were on for British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen, where several A-listers and businesspersons were in attendance including Poonawalla.

Orlando Bloom and Naomi Campbell were among the high-profile stars at the wedding and post wedding celebrations in UK’s Chelsea this week.

Natasha Poonawalla, 40, who is married to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, is believed to have met DiCaprio for the first time during the wedding earlier this week, Daily Mail reported. They were spotted at a restaurant having a conversation, pictures show.

“There is nothing to suggest anything more than friendship between her and Leo,” Daily Mail reported.

The 47-year-old Titanic actor reportedly bought five bunches of red roses for $500 and was handing them out to guests at the restaurant, including his rumoured former flame and supermodel Naomi Campbell.