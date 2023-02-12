Superstar Rihanna on finding work-life balance: ‘Almost impossible because…’

Pop star Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference in Phoenix, Arizona on February 9.

Star singer Rihanna is gearing up for her big Super Bowl Halftime performance, her first ever live appearance since 2016. Last year, she welcomed her first child and has also been busy running her make-up and lingerie business.

Balancing it all, even with all the help she likely has, is almost impossible, the billionaire revealed during a press conference hosted by Apple Music, sponsors of Halftime Show.

Asked about her life after giving birth, the star said it was "very different".

“The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that’s going to rob you of time with your child," Rihanna said. "That’s the currency now."

Being a mother has a deep bearing on her career decisions. Rihanna said if she takes up job, it has to worth the time she'll spend away from her child.

Read More

Super Bowl 2023: When and where to watch, who’s performing at half-time

The Super Bowl performance made the cut, Rihanna said, detailing her plans to use the stage to represent black women and immigrants.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world,” she said, adding she felt it was important for her nine-month-old son to see it one day.

"As scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," the Barbadian singer said.

Rihanna had been offered the Super Bowl show in 2019 too but she rejected it in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick, who had been protesting against police brutality and racism.

Rihanna is the world's richest pop diva with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. She is the winner of nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards.

Good Girl Gone Bad, Rated R, Loud and Talk that Talk are some of her biggest hits.

In 2017, Rihanna ventured into the makeup space by launching her brand Fenty Beauty, that has become popular for catering to a wide range of skin tones.

Next, she launched a lingerie collection -- Savage X Fenty.