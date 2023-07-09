Rambo Circus comes to Mumbai: The relevance of live circus in today's digital age

Rambo Circus in Mumbai

At a time when people are hooked to gadgets, apps and are perpetually online, a circus getting a full house sounds new. This weekend, Mumbai has 14 shows of the Rambo Circus from July 6 to 9, and almost all were packed. In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, the owner of Rambo Circus, Sujit Dilip, who is the son of the founder of the circus, talks about the relevance and the rather surprising popularity of a live circus in today’s times. Edited excerpts:

Has Rambo Circus evolved and changed in the last few years?

Over the years we have been posed with many challenges, but we have stuck together through them all. Ranging from performing in partly flooded areas to hosting virtual shows during the pandemic. When we are not performing the team also engages in social services like donating food stock to those migrating from calamities struck cities and states, our philosophy has been ‘Do good and good will come to you’.

Circus was always associated with open grounds. Having a full-blown circus inside a closed space, must be a different experience. Tell us about it.

This is the second time we are having our shows here at the Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai. It’s been great - the food, the ambience, the backend support, a clean and hygienic venue and most important of all is that they have provided a well proofed venue amidst the torrential rains in Mumbai! Our experience with Phoenix was so good last time that we wanted to come to the same venue with even more exciting acts and performances for our audience which was so warm and receptive to our shows last time.

What do you love about your circus?

All the artistes in my circus are like family to me. Through the circus we have supported the artistes in building homes for their families in their respective hometowns. I would say that the artistes who perform in our shows are the most valuable part of the business for me. Over the years, we have travelled together performing in different states and cities and have started functioning as one big family.

It’s the monsoon season in Mumbai with torrential rains of and on. How has the response been so far?

We’ve always received great response for our shows. Unless it’s unprecedented situations like unseasonal rains, etc., our shows are mostly sold out. Phoenix Marketcity has been a great event partner for us in terms of attracting an enthusiastic crowd and facilitating the entire show. This year, even though our show is happening during the peak monsoon, the arrangements by Phoenix Marketcity have been so foolproof that the experience has been seamless for the attendees.

What has the scene been like for Rambo Circus after the pandemic?

We have inspired many circus circuits that had become dead after COVID-19 to revive and start performing again. Our objective was to keep performing and lifting spirits which was a dire need post the pandemic. During the pandemic as well we never sat idle, we were constantly strategising and brainstorming future plans and shows. We also learnt what we can achieve in the digital world, we reached a large audience in Australia, the UAE sitting in one city in India. We were able to touch so many hearts and uplift so many spirits. Achievements like these fill our souls and keep us running even in troubled times. We did a show virtually during the pandemic and sold over 53000 tickets which was a number that was a milestone for us and many circus circuits internationally. There were activities such as interacting with the clown for the children. BBC UK also telecasted about this achievement and endeavor of ours. Our thanks to Phoenix Marketcity for hosting us again.

