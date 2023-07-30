Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on 10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: It was a story I believed in

Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) is more than just a biopic; it is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of humanity. What makes the film stand out is the poignant message it shares. It reminds us that true heroes are not born, but are shaped by their circumstances, and it is their choices and actions that define their legacy. Mehra uses powerful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and Farhan Akhtar's stellar performance, to encapsulate the essence of Milkha Singh's journey.

As the film celebrates a decade this year, we speak to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra about the film, about his forthcoming projects and more. Edited excerpts:

It's been 10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. What inspired you to create this film?

It was a story I believed in. Milkha Singh was my childhood hero as I was a sportsman. Being from Old Delhi I’d heard a lot of stories of Partition, and I wanted to convey a story around Partition. There couldn’t have been a better opportunity than Milkha Singh who had seen his entire family being massacred during the ethnic violence which followed the partition. Partition is a seminal point in the modern history of India. People just stood divided culturally, socially, emotionally, economically and our county was cut apart on both sides. Whether it was Bengal or Punjab, the people suffered the most. There was a huge wound which had been there and had been exploited by our petty thinking and at times petty politics. With this film I just wanted to put a soothing balm over that wound. That was my intention.

This wasn’t a regular Bollywood film. Do you feel Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has matured over time?

Fortunately for all of us, the film worked out. It was not a typical formula film, it was very much against the grain — it was a film about an athlete, there was no dancing around the trees, no action, nor much romance. Nobody cares about athletics in our country, and it was about an athlete, not a cricketer. But I think because our hearts were in the right place and it was such a great story to tell, everything worked out and after 10 years it has only grown. And is still growing bit by bit which I feel very good about — when your work grows. I wouldn’t say it matures over time. I feel it becomes younger over time and becomes more relevant over time. Whether it was Rang De Basanti (2006) or Delhi 6 (2009), or Bhaag Milkha Bhaag they have all found their own places over time.

There were rumours Akshay Kumar was your first choice for the lead, not Farhan Akhtar?

No. That is completely untrue. I never even approached Akshay Kumar. All that is gossip. Farhan transformed for this film. He worked very hard. I’ve known Farhan for the longest time and for me his eyes had the same kind of feeling that Milka Singh’s eyes gave me. That was extremely important for me. I know him for his intensity, his passion, his hard work, his effort and all that was required. Talent was never a question with him, he has that in abundance.

Tell us about your forthcoming project Karna. Why did you pick this character?

I have finished the script and the film will go on floors next year. I hope to release it in 2026. The character of Karna, he is misunderstood, misinterpreted, he is the underdog, he is best in what he does, he is the greatest warrior, and no one could beat him. To kill him you had to shoot him on his back. For me, he is very relevant because he belonged to the have-nots and was shunned for his cast. That’s exactly what we are facing in today’s world. For me, it is a timeless story to be retold. I want to interpret Mahabharata in the way I perceive it.

You are attempting to reinterpret a part of the epic Mahabharata. Aren’t you apprehensive of the reactions Karna might garner?

Oh no, I’m not apprehensive. 100 per cent not. Karna of Mahabharata is so well entrenched in our culture, and it is so across languages, not just Hindi but all other languages like Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and others. It is universal and for me it goes beyond that. It is a world story as such. It is a blessing that I am getting this opportunity to attempt a piece of Mahabharata. Why should there be apprehension? There is a lot of excitement. It is like the greatest adventure of my life. There is so much to do. There are so many colours and so many layers to it. It’s not just black and white and it is an era that has not been documented. It has only been imagined and written by the greats. I have gone back to the original — to Vyasa and tried to understand what he was imagining when writing this story and why he was writing it. And why he was creating these characters which become larger than life as time goes by. The best thing about Karna and the other characters of Mahabharata is that they are all human, not gods. Krishna is also an avatar in human form.

You have been making films for three decades. What is your takeaway from all these years of filmmaking?

There is a book out there in this one question. I believe storytelling keeps you relevant. It keeps you young — your thinking can make you stay young. You can relate to the person walking on the street and give them some joy in your own way without manipulating them, without titillating them. I have learnt that. People need escapism, and all that is fine. But people love it when you open your heart out to them and then they do the same. If you are talking about ten years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag across a cross section of society — it is loved by millionaires, billionaires and also loved by the ordinary person on the street. That, I find, is a blessing. And my biggest learning is that the film you are making today is your first film. I am attempting Karna as my first film, and nothing matters. It’s like your baby. For a mother every baby is special, every pregnancy is different.