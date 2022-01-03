MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra rings in 2022 with Nick Jonas, Natasha Poonawalla. See pics

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas had earlier shared a photo from the same celebration where Chopra could be seen planting a kiss on him. Sharing the post, he wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra celebrated New Year with husband Nick Jonas at a yacht. (Image credit: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra celebrated New Year with husband Nick Jonas at a yacht. (Image credit: Instagram)


Actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra on Monday shared glimpses of her New Year celebration with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor posted photos which revealed that the couple celebrated the New Year on a yacht with friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Although Chopra did not reveal the details of the destination, she did write "Heaven :)" as the location for her pictures.

"So grateful for family and friends. Here's to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore u @natasha.poonawalla (sic)," she wrote while her husband reacted to this post with a heart emoticon.

Close

Related stories

Nick Jonas had earlier shared a photo from the same celebration where Chopra could be seen planting a kiss on him. "My forever New Years kiss," he wrote.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra—who played plays the adult version of the exiled program Sati in the latest release of 'The Matrix' franchise—defended her short role in the movie. The character originally featured as a kid in ‘The Matrix Revolutions’, in 2003.

Read more: 'The Matrix Resurrections' review: Keanu Reeves channels the jaded superhero with deadpan seriousness

In a recent interview to Asian Sunday TV, Priyanka said that thinking of characters only in terms of lead roles is ‘myopic’. “I think you are coming from something which a lot of people from the South Asian community ask me. ‘Oh, it’s a small role, it’s not a leading role. Why did you do it?’ (laughs) Because it’s The Matrix and I play an extremely pivotal part,” she said.

“Even when I picked my movies in Bollywood, I have always picked roles according to characters and they are not necessarily always the lead. The lead is Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the last three movies. You’re not competing with that and I think it’s such a myopic and very small mentality to think that way,” Chopra added.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise Rs 5.52 crore so far for fundraiser to help India fight COVID-19

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Natasha Poonawalla #Nick Jonas #Priyanka Chopra #Priyanka Chopra Jonas
first published: Jan 3, 2022 07:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.