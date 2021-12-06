OTT platform offers Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Rs 100 crore to get exclusive access to their wedding footage

katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Images sourced from Wikimedia Commons)

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are rumoured to be tying the knot in an extravagant destination wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, have reportedly been offered Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform for exclusive access to their wedding footage, reported Pink Villa.

Whether the celebrity couple that is set to get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur will take up the offer and allow the OTT platform to stream their wedding footage is yet unknown, but sources have said that it is common among celebrity couples in the West to sell their wedding footage to the paparazzi.

The Pink Villa report quoted sources as saying: “It is a common trend in the West for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life-changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.”

If both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal agree to the Rs 100 crore deal, their wedding will reportedly be presented as a feature film on the OTT platform. Aside from containing footage of the events, it will also feature exclusive interviews of family, friends, etc.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also made a similar offer when they tied the knot in the year 2018, but they had declined it stating they wanted to keep the moments private.