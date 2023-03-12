Oscars 2023: AR Rahman says 'I want Naatu Naatu to win'

AR Rahman had won an Oscar for his composition in 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

A day ahead of Oscars 2023, music maestro AR Rahman said that he was rooting for Naatu Naatu to win an Academy Award. The dance number from magnum opus RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rahman, who had won an Oscar for his composition in Slumdog Millionaire, said, "I want Naatu Naatu to win, I wanted them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us is going to lift India up...and the zone, the concentration of our culture will become higher."

“I thought it (India getting a nomination) would start ten years back. It’s 12 years late. This should happen every year from India because we are a country of 1.3 billion people and there are amazing geniuses in every aspect of filmmaking," AR Rahman said. "Most of the movies don’t enter the competition. At least they (makers of RRR) had the thing to put it out there. If nobody knows your movie, who is going to vote for it? I wish them the very best and I want them to win.”

As of 2022, apart from Mother India, only two Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars are Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001). Both didn’t win the prestigious award. In 2008, AR Rahman scored two wins at the Oscars for his work on the Hollywood production Slumdog Millionaire, set in India, with an all-Indian cast however it was not India’s entry.

