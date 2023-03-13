Oscars 2023 LIVE updates: ‘Everything Everywhere’ and ‘All Quiet’ compete for Best Picture honour

Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Watch out for the three Indian nominees, Michelle Yeoh’s possible history-making victory and an impressive line-up of performers and presenters at the 95th Academy Awards, live from the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles.
The 95th Academy Awards will begin in Los Angeles at 5:30 am and all eyes are on the contenders for Hollywood’s most prestigious honours. Sci-fi adventure film Everything Everywhere All At Once is the heaviest contender this year, with 11 Oscar nominations, including acting nods for a largely Asian cast. Lead actress Michelle Yeoh could make history at Oscars 2023 as the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award. She is competing against Cate Blanchett (Tar) and Michelle Williams (The Fablemans). In the Best Actor category, all performers are first time nominees. Will it be Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale) or Colin Farell (The Banshees of Inisherin)? The wait will be over soon. Meanwhile, the Best Picture Oscar is being largely seen as a race between Everything Everywhere and the German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. For Indian audiences, there is a lot to watch for. Three of our films – RRR's "Naatu Naatu", The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes—are nominated for the Academy Awards this year. Also, Indian actor Deepika Padukone will be among the A-list of Oscar presenters this year. So don’t miss any updates on the Oscar awards.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Oscars 2023:
Oscars Awards 2023 Live: Trivia about Hollywood’s biggest night
- The Best Actor category has all first-time nominees this year.
- If Michelle Yeoh takes home the Oscar for Best Actress, she will become the first Asian to win the award in that category.
- With 11 nods, “Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the film with the highest number of nominations this year.
- Before Deepika Padukone, only two Indians have presented the Oscars in the history of the Academy Awards. They are, Priyanka Chopra in 2016 and model-actress Persis Khambatta in 1980.
- Crisis team is a new addition to this year’s Oscars. The group of responders was formed after last year’s infamous of Will Smith punching Chris Rock on stage.
Oscar 2023 Live: Jimmy Kimmel returns as the host for the third time
“Unflappable and unslappable” Jimmy Kimmel returns to host this year’s Academy Awards after previously anchoring the show in 2017 (the year of Envelopegate: Moonlight/La La Land debacle) and in 2018, before the Oscars went host-less for three years. He’s warned potential Will Smith copy-cats that he’s prepared for slaps and will “size them up on television”. The Academy's first ever "crisis team" will be on guard, too. In 2018, Kimmel aimed barbs at Harvey Weinstein in the post-#MeToo world, saying: “There were a lot of great nominees (for the Academy to expel from its ranks), but Harvey deserved it the most.”
Oscars 2023 Live: Why it’s “champagne”, not red carpet this time
The 95th Academy Awards organisers will lay out not a traditional red carpet, but a “champagne carpet” for the star-studded event. The biggest starts of Hollywood and world cinema will walk a champagne-coloured carpet in an unprecedented first since 1961 as the organisers want a seamless transition from the pre-sunset look to the post-sunset look of the high-on-glam pre-announcement event. The stars' entrance will covered by a dark tent that will give the appearance of night-time glamour. “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed," Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel had said jokingly.
Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Where to watch the ceremony LIVE in India. Time, live-streaming details
Oscars 2023, Hollywood’s most anticipated ceremony, is just a few hours away. The 95th Academy Awards event is set to take place today at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The glitzy event to hand out the most prestigious awards in cinema will begin at 5.30 am, India time.
Here's how can watch and stream the Oscar Awards 2023 live:
You can watch the event from 5:30 am on Disney + Hotstar. The ceremony will also be streamed on the Oscars YouTube account. The Academy's Twitter handle will be live-tweeting updates from the red carpet as well as the announcement and presentation of the awards.