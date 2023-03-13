Oscars 2023 full list of winners

Oscars 2023: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "The Elephant Whisperers".

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles. Sci-fi adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads at the pack of nominees with 11 nods, followed by "All Quiet on the Western Front", the highly-acclaimed anti-war film, and the tragicomedy "The Banshees of Inisherin".

From India, RRR (Best Song for "Naatu Naatu") and "The Elephant Whisperers" (Best Documentary Short) won the top honours in their respective categories. "All That Breathes" (Best Documentary Feature) bowed out of the Oscars after losing to "Navalny".

Here is the list of nominees and winners in key categories at Oscars 2023:

Best Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - winner

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - winner

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - winners

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Best Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"- Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast" - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red" - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front” - James Friend

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" - Darius Khondji

“Elvis"- Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light"- Roger Deakins

“Tár" - Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

“Babylon" - Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - Ruth Carter (winner)

“Elvis" - Catherine Martin

“Everything Everywhere All at Once" - Shirley Kurata

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" - Jenny Beavan

Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front” - Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

“Avatar: The Way of Water” - Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

“The Batman” - Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

“Elvis” - David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick” - Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Original Song

“Applause” (“Tell It like a Woman”)

“Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”) - winner

“This Is a Life” (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Original screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (winner)

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Adapted screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Animated Short

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Live action short

“An Irish Goodbye” (winner)

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Film editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (winner)

“Tar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Make-up and hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (winner)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” (winner)

Best Documentary Short

“The Elephant Whisperers” (winner)

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best International Feature

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Best Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (winner)

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”