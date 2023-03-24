Not Just Tough Terrain, Frontline Workers Fought Mindsets for Covid Jab | History TV18 Documentary

Not just tough terrains and harsh conditions, India’s frontline workers were forced to battle rigid mindsets as they reached out to the remotest corners of the country to vaccinate the humongous population against the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

Detailing one such experience, History TV18’s new documentary titled ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’, revealed how residents of Malana in Himachal Pradesh were hesitant of the vaccine but efforts of healthcare workers and the district administration ensured they were brought under the ‘suraksha kavach’ of the vaccine.

A village in Parvati Valley, Malana is still not accessible by road but the challenge was far greater. The residents of the village claim they are the descendants of Alexander the Great and thus their culture is very different. They have belief in their local deities and view outsiders with suspicion.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Narrating the experience, Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu district, said: "We realised we were lagging behind in Malana so the entire team, including district administration and health officers, decided to visit the village and have a discussion with people. Residents of Malana are not very receptive to outsiders and we were no exception. However, after some help from the local panchayat, we convinced them to at least come and listen to us. Once two-three people got vaccinated, a queue soon built up and 700 people were inoculated on Day 1 of the drive. Our motto was that no one should get left behind." Several such instances are a part of the 60-minute documentary narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee which reveals the country's success in developing, manufacturing and delivering the Covid-19 vaccine in unprecedented timelines.

'The Vial – India's Vaccine Story', which premiered on History TV18 at 8pm on Friday, also features interviews of vaccine manufacturers --- Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, and Dr Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech --- among others.

