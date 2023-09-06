Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner, seeks joint custody of daughters: Report

Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got married in 2019.

Joe Jonas, the 34-year-old singer from the Jonas Brothers, has officially filed for divorce from his wife of four years, actor Sophie Turner, reports said. The news comes as a surprise to their fans, as the couple seemed to have it all - fame, fortune, and a beautiful family. 27-year-old Turner played Sansa Stark on Game on Thrones and also played Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise.

Jonas, who shares two daughters with Turner, has filed for joint custody of their children.

The divorce papers, filed in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court, declare that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," shedding light on the challenges the couple has faced in recent times. Their love story, which began in secrecy with a Las Vegas wedding chapel ceremony on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards, has taken an unexpected turn.

The couple's journey was marked by both joy and mystery. Country duo Dan + Shay serenaded them at their wedding, adding a touch of glamour to their already star-studded lives. They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, and last year, they quietly celebrated the arrival of their second daughter, whose name they have chosen to keep private.

The couple had also previously established a prenuptial agreement, which Jonas expects to be enforced, as stated in the filing.

Representatives for both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner remained tight-lipped, declining to comment on the unfolding situation.

Mutual friends had long tried to introduce them, but it was Instagram direct messages that finally brought them together in 2016. Their first in-person meeting took place in October of that year, and by December, they were exclusively dating. The engagement was announced in October 2017, marking a significant milestone in their whirlwind romance.

The star couple followed it with two weddings and were a power couple in Hollywood.