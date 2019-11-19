Inside Edge 2 promises to reveal ‘inside information’ on cricket

The promo of Inside Edge 2 is out and this time around, it seems that a promise is being made to unearth quite a few episodes that take place behind the scenes when it comes to the game of cricket.

In the first season of this Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani production, the base was well-set, courtesy the escapades of Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi. Circa 2019 and a lot of inside information appears to be in the offing once the series is available on the digital platform.

For starters, ‘bhaisaab’ is finally being unveiled. With Aamir Bashir finally exposing himself to the world as the man who wants to ‘change the face of cricket and make it a global sport’ and that too ‘for the love of it’, there is still mystery, intrigue and enigma around his personality. Is he a good guy or a bad guy or someone in between, is the question that may just get answered once the series unfolds.

As for the 'masala' element that is key to the narrative of this Karan Anshuman-created series, there is this ever-interesting conflict between the two players, enacted superbly by Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi in the first part as well, which would form the core of Inside Edge 2.

The promo gives a clear indication that it is going to be battle royale between the two players, hence leading to a supremely exciting climax of the series. With both the actors doing a fabulous job in the first season and now being well-established for bringing more drama in the second season, all eyes are on what they bring on the table.

Tanuj has been enjoying a great form over a year now. While he was a revelation in the first season as Vayu Raghavan, the hot-blooded ace cricketer, a few months back he was also seen as an antagonist in another thrilling series, Poison. With a couple of more new series in the anvil and Inside Edge 2 promising to conclude 2019 on a winning note, the actor is on a roll.

As for Angad Bedi, he is back as 'Captain Cool' Arvind Vashishthh in the second season. He was quite impressive earlier on in the first season too and then a couple of months ago, he made a very good impression as a defence lawyer in the web series The Verdict. With Inside Edge 2, he would be looking forward to the audience passing a verdict on his performance all over again.

Meanwhile, usual suspects Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha are back too, ensuring that the second season turns out to be a well-rounded off affair. With the promo clicking well already and the series, as a whole, promising to lend good quality entertainment all over again, one waits to see how many skeletons tumble out of the cupboard once Inside Edge 2 finally unveils.