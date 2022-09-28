Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ with Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine for the third Deadpool movie, in which he will star alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds confirmed that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a video that has exploded online. “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video, which has racked up a staggering 24 million views on Twitter alone.

The actor goes on to say that he has been thinking hard about how to make Deadpool’s first appearance in MCU a special one: “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside.”

But for all his thinking, Reynolds drew a blank. “I…I have nothing,” he jokes. “Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”

In the end, he did have one idea. As a man walks past in the frame behind him, Reynolds calls out: “Hey Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?”



Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Hugh Jackman, apparently the man in the frame, replied, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Deadpool 3 will be the first Deadpool movie to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox. It is slated for release on September 6, 2024.

Reynolds’ announcement of Jackman’s return has created a buzz especially because Hugh Jackman had said his appearance as Wolverine in 2017’s Logan would be his last. Wolverine died at the end of the film – so it remains to be seen how he will appear in Deadpool 3.