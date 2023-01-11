‘Historic achievement’: Naatu Naatu’s Golden Globe win sees Twitter erupt in joy

RRR lead actors NTR Junior. Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli react to 'Naatu Naatu' winning Golden Globes awards. (Screengrab from video shared by @RRRMovie on Twitter)

Naatu Naatu has created history by earning India its first-ever Golden Globe win. The track, featured in SS Rajamouli’s Tamil-language magnum opus RRR, took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award in Los Angeles, saying he was happy the song had bagged the attention of international audience. Also in LA for the awards ceremony are SS Rajamouli and the film’s stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Twitter erupted in joy after news of Naatu Naatu’s historic win broke. Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela, whose son Ram Charan starred in RRR, was among the first to tweet his congratulations.



What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!!

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

“What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement,” he wrote. “Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you,” he added.

Take a look at other posts celebrating India’s win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.



Pure joy

Great to see India on the global stage again #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie https://t.co/yPMIvmdtNv — Vivek Siva (@iamviveksiva) January 11, 2023





#RRRMovie Created HISTORY and made every Indian Proud!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes award.

Congratulations @mmkeeravaani and the entire team of #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/yAXw7MEOKm — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) January 11, 2023

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani edged out other nominees like Rihanna and Taylor Swift to take home the honour.

RRR has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. The epic drama made over Rs 1,200 crore globally.