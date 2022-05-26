Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, in Louis Vuitton, turns the red carpet into her runway

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton at Cannes 2022 (Image credit: deepikapadukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone turned the Cannes red carpet into her personal runway as she stepped out in a Louis Vuitton outfit on Wednesday. For her fifth red carpet outing, Deepika Padukone turned heads in a black and gold ensemble from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 collection. Louis Vuitton’s latest collection is all about complex silhouettes, and the actor’s outfit makes that evident.

Deepika Padukone , who is serving as a jury member at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, arrived for the screening of Elvis in a sleek, slim-fitting gown paired with a dramatic jacket which featured exaggerated shoulders and fringed sleeves. This Louis Vuitton outfit, fresh off the runway – as her stylist Shaleena Nathani pointed out – marks the third time that the actor has chosen the French luxury label for a Cannes red carpet appearance.

Padukone’s makeup for the red carpet outing went beautifully with her black and gold ensemble – she wore her hair slicked back and sported nude lips with smoky eyes. She accessorised her look with two earrings and rings.

As the first Indian to become a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, it was only to be expected that Deepika Padukone would choose a number of her looks from the luxury label. Before this, she had worn a fringed black Louis Vuitton gown to the red carpet.

The Piku actor had also stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown earlier in what many fans agreed was among her best looks at the glitzy event. She wore a red gown with a plunging neckline and peplum style, accessorised with Cartier jewellery.





