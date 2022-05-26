English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, in Louis Vuitton, turns the red carpet into her runway

    Deepika Padukone turned the Cannes red carpet into her personal runway as she stepped out in a Louis Vuitton outfit

    Sanya Jain
    May 26, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
    Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton at Cannes 2022 (Image credit: deepikapadukone/Instagram)

    Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton at Cannes 2022 (Image credit: deepikapadukone/Instagram)


    Deepika Padukone turned the Cannes red carpet into her personal runway as she stepped out in a Louis Vuitton outfit on Wednesday. For her fifth red carpet outing, Deepika Padukone turned heads in a black and gold ensemble from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 collection. Louis Vuitton’s latest collection is all about complex silhouettes, and the actor’s outfit makes that evident.

    Deepika Padukone, who is serving as a jury member at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, arrived for the screening of Elvis in a sleek, slim-fitting gown paired with a dramatic jacket which featured exaggerated shoulders and fringed sleeves. This Louis Vuitton outfit, fresh off the runway – as her stylist Shaleena Nathani pointed out – marks the third time that the actor has chosen the French luxury label for a Cannes red carpet appearance.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



    Padukone’s makeup for the red carpet outing went beautifully with her black and gold ensemble – she wore her hair slicked back and sported nude lips with smoky eyes. She accessorised her look with two earrings and rings.


    Close

    As the first Indian to become a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, it was only to be expected that Deepika Padukone would choose a number of her looks from the luxury label. Before this, she had worn a fringed black Louis Vuitton gown to the red carpet.



    The Piku actor had also stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown earlier in what many fans agreed was among her best looks at the glitzy event. She wore a red gown with a plunging neckline and peplum style, accessorised with Cartier jewellery.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)



    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #Cannes 2022 #Cannes film festival #Deepika Padukone #Louis Vuitton
    first published: May 26, 2022 10:52 am
