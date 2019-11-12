Bala joins content-rich super hits from Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, all eyes now on #AajKal, Angrezi Medium and Roohi Afza

In just four days, it is crystal clear that Bala is not just a super hit but also a potential blockbuster in the making. With more than Rs 50 crore already in and an entry into the Rs 100 crore club all set to take place in a jiffy, Bala is yet another content-rich film coming from producer Dinesh Vijan, who has been churning out such cinema at a rapid pace right from the days of Badlapur.

This can well be seen from the fact that over the years, Badlapur (2015), Hindi Medium (2017), Stree (2018) and now Luka Chuppi and Bala (2019) are rapid successes that have come from the house of Maddock Films. Moreover, each of these films has belonged to a different genre. Badlapur was a revenge drama, Hindi Medium was a slice-of-life comedy drama, Stree was a horror comedy, Luka Chuppi was a romantic comedy and now Bala is a slice-of-love comedy.

Of course comedy is a running theme across majority of these aforementioned films (barring Badlapur), but the subjects are remarkably different and also truly offbeat. That’s something which Dinesh Vijan is revelling in, something which is ensuring that there is a surprise element in each of his outings.

No wonder, there is huge anticipation around his 2019 line-up already. First to arrive would be #AajKal that has Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan coming together for Imtiaz Ali’s follow up to Love Aaj Kal. The film is a romantic musical drama. Then there is Angrezi Medium, a sequel to Hindi Medium, and this time around Kareena Kapoor Khan is joining Irrfan Khan in his adventures. It has to be seen what’s the kind of story being told for screen. Then of course there is Roohi Afza and with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor pairing up for the first time ever, one keenly awaits the arrival of this horror comedy.

With big power comes big responsibility and Dinesh Vijan is making sure that he is in for a long run. He has already delivered one major Rs 100 crore blockbuster in Stree and there is another coming soon in Bala. In fact, Luka Chuppi just missed the century mark by a whisker. Now all eyes are on #AajKal setting the tone for 2019 and turning out to be his biggest ever.

However, instead of getting carried away, the production house is keeping the budget of all films under control. Smart economics invariable comes into play where cost of the making is in and around Rs 20 crore and then there is decent moolah reserves for P&A.

With good money coming from satellite, digital and music, almost all films coming from Maddock Films end up being safe on the table with theatrical business turning out to be an added bonus. This is what helped even Made In China and Arjun Patiala to an extent where despite low business theatrically, sales of others rights saved the day.