    Class director Ashim Ahluwalia: 'It felt natural to set the series in Delhi, where the rich and poor are physically separated unlike in Mumbai'

    'Miss Lovely' and 'Daddy' director on adapting the Spanish ‘Elite’ for his new Netflix web-series, 'Class', Gen-Z shows in India, and complex class-caste interactions defining Indian teenagers even today.

    Sanjukta Sharma
    February 05, 2023 / 03:44 AM IST
    Director Ashim Ahluwalia. (Photo: PTI)

    Netflix’s new series Class, directed and helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia, an adaptation of the hit Spanish series Elite, is a whipsmart and gripping entry into the teen show pantheon. We have had few of them in India, and so far, no show has been gritty enough to show the twisty, ambitious and painful realities of Indian teenagers. This show is teeming with clandestine crime, forbidden sexuality and the class and caste divides that still define much of India — in this case, the national capital, Delhi.

    The series punctures the elite sanctum of Hamptons International, a school that is really a den for the suffocating and brutal machinations of Delhi’s upper class. Ahluwalia and his team are genuinely invested in the psyche of the ambitious teenager. The young ensemble cast shows irrepressible energy and talent and the writing, over eight episodes, combines the pace of a soap opera and the grit of a great thriller.

    (Spoilers in this paragraph) Class begins with a murder and unfolds in flashback, as multiple viewpoints put the pieces together of a close coterie of rich families and their insidious plot to save themselves. When three students from a suburb one the outskirts of the capital — Saba (Madhyama Segal), a Muslim student of Kashmiri lineage, Dheeraj (Piyush Khati), a Dalit, and Balli (Cwaayal Singh), a born hustler interested in climbing Delhi society’s echelons — get compensatory admission into Hamptons, the who’s-who brats are aghast. Siblings Suhani (Anjali Sivaraman) and Veer (Zeyn Shaw) are the centre of the drama — children of the builder who funds the school and whose obsession with wealth, brands and vulgar profligacy, much like the other families in this coterie, becomes a stinging commentary on Delhi’s moneyed.

    Mautik Tolia, co-founder and director at Bodhi Tree Multimedia, the producer of Class, says, “It is the first global adaptation of Elite, so, it was a huge responsibility for the team to make sure the Indian version passed the muster. The Netflix team was keen to adapt this show given the gap in the young adult space in India. Given our expertise in this space, they approached us to adapt the Elite.” Tolia says the vision of the show was to do a realistic portrayal of young India. “The vibe had to be right to make sure the youth connect with the show. We had to make sure we chose the right faces for the parts who had the potential to become youth icons. The casting process itself took almost a year.”