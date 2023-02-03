English
    Anoushka Shankar to perform at 65th annual Grammy Awards

    Composer-sitarist Anoushka Shankar is set to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on February 5. She's also nominated for Best Global Music Album and, along with Arooj Aftab, for Best Global Music Performance.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 01:56 AM IST
    Anoushka Shankar will perform at the 65th Grammy Awards night on Sunday, February 5. (Photo: Laura Lewis via PTI)

    Composer and sitarist Anoushka Shankar is set to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on February 5.

    The sitar player will perform the song Udhero Na alongside vocalist Arooj Aftab from her new album Vulture Prince. The track is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at this year's Grammys.

    Shankar's latest album Between Us with Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago has also been nominated for the Best Global Music Album, making her the first Indian female musician to receive two Grammy nods in one year.