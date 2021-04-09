Enhancing MSMEs productivity is crucial: Amitabh Kant

Highlighting the significant role played by micro, small and medium enterprises in job creation, DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant Monday said steps must be taken to enhance their productivity to achieve sustained economic growth of 9 to 10 percent."If has to grow at 9 to 10 percent over a long time, India must create jobs and jobs can only come through MSMEs, therefore enhancing their productivity is crucial," Kant said at a National Productivity Council award function here."There is a need for developing a multi-pronged approach to improve productivity of the MSME sector through innovative means," Union MSME Minister Kalraj Mishra said.MSME Secretary Anup K Pujari also emphasised upon the need to enhance productivity in micro, small and medium enterprises through the National Productivity Council.