Elon Musk has 2 bodyguards with him at all times, even in restroom: Twitter engineer

Elon Musk has a lack of trust for Twitter's employees, the engineer said.

Elon Musk is accompanied around Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco by at least two bodyguards who even follow him to the restroom, an engineer at the social-media company revealed recently.

The bodyguards were "bulky" and "tall" and like they're from a "Hollywood movie", the engineer, who spoke to the BBC on condition of anonymity, said. "Wherever he (Elon Musk) goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie -style) bodyguards. Even when (he goes) to the restroom," he said.

This, the Twitter employee added, is a lack of trust in the company's employees.

He told the publication that for Musk it's about money, and that the tech billionaire even tried to sell the office plants to employees.

It's common for top bosses of companies to be accompanied by bodyguards, and for companies to spend considerable amounts of money providing them with security details. But, Musk made headlines again for a bizarre conversation he had with an employee on Twitter.

Haraldur Thorleifsson had a question for the Twitter head: “Dear Elon Musk, 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?”

Musk responded in the comments and asked the businessman about the work he has been doing at Twitter.



What work have you been doing?

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

After a few other exchanges, Thorleifsson said he received a clarification from the company that he was laid off. He then asked Musk if he can ensure his dues were cleared, to which the Twitter head is yet to respond.

