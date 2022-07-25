English
    Droupadi Murmu’s sister-in-law carried a Santali saree for her swearing-in

    Droupadi Murmu’s sister-in-law Sukri Tudu travelled to Delhi with a special saree used by Santal women in Eastern India

    PTI
    July 25, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the President of India today (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Droupadi Murmu’s sister-in-law carried a special gift for the president as she took the oath of office today. Murmu’s sister-in-law Sukri Tudu travelled to Delhi with a special saree used by Santal women in Eastern India

    Sukri along with her husband Tarinisen Tudu on Saturday left for the national capital to witness the oath taking ceremony to be held at the Parliament's central hall.

    “I am carrying a Santali traditional saree for `Didi' (elder sister) and pray she will wear it during the oath taking. I am not sure what she will actually wear on the occasion. The Rashtrapati Bhawan will decide the dress of the new president,” Sukri said.

    Droupadi Murmu wore a white saree with green and red border at her swearing-in ceremony today.

    The Santali sarees have some stripe work on one end. They are worn by the Santal women on special occasions. The saree is vertically symmetric and has both the ends designed with the same motifs.

    Murmu, who belongs to the Santal tribe, has cemented her place in history as India’s first tribal president.

    Her sister-in-law Sukri, who along with her husband and family members, live in Uparbeda village near Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, said she is also carrying traditional sweet pancakes, also called Arisa Pitha' for Murmu.

    Meanwhile, Murmu's daughter Itishree, a bank officer and her husband Ganesh Hembram, also reached New Delhi before the oath-taking ceremony. Only four members of the President-elect's family - brother, sister-in-law, daughter and son-in-law - will attend the oath taking ceremony, said a senior BJP leader adding that essence of adivasi' culture and tradition could be reflected in the swearing in of the country's 15th President.

    Coming from a humble tribal family of Uparbeda village near Rairangpur, 64-year-old Murmu has come a long way from a councilor to an MLA, a minister and Jharkhand Governor to being elected President of India.

    There were celebrations everywhere in the state as `ladoos' (sweetmeats) were distributed even on Saturday at the Bhubaneswar railway station.
