Domino’s trolled for ‘free garlic bread' offer as England defeats India in T20 World Cup

Pizza chain Domino’s was trolled for offering a free garlic bread on every wicket taken by Team India during the T20 World Cup semi-final in which England crushed India by 10 wickets to enter the final.

England chased a target of 169 runs set by India without losing a wicket. It annihilated an out-of- sync India by 10 wickets to sail into the World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler's relentless hitting mortified Rohit Sharma's clueless attack on Thursday.

In the midst of a disappointing performance from India, cricket fans were less than amused to see the Domino’s offer, sent as a mobile phone notification which read: “Har wicket pe free garlic bread.”

Domino’s customers could use the code “FREEGB” to avail a free garlic bread with their orders for every wicket taken by the Men in Blue. Miffed fans took to social media to troll Domino’s for the promotional offer which, in hindsight, was a marketing fail.



Wicket hi nahi mila, free garlic bread kaha se milega pic.twitter.com/4748yE3Fin — Sourav (@Sourav84040) November 10, 2022



“You must have saved a lot of garlic bread today,” wrote one Twitter user.

Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler shone in an unbroken opening partnership as a ruthless England humiliated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval on Thursday to storm into the Twenty20 World Cup final.

England, who won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019, can now become the first team to hold both global trophies in white-ball cricket when they meet Pakistan in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

