you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DMK accuses Venkaiah Naidu of 'saffronising' Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar

The original tweet was swiftly taken down and Naidu shared another tweet greeting people on Valluvar Jayanti, this time using pictures of the saint in white robes instead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu deleted a picture of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar that he had tweeted on January 16 after strong protest by members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

In his original post, Naidu had put up a picture of the bard in saffron robes, which irked the DMK. Responding to the tweet, they asked the VP not to 'saffronise' the philosopher and saint.

They claimed that the first picture tweeted by him suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to saffronise every institution.

The tweet was swiftly taken down and Naidu shared another tweet greeting people on Valluvar Jayanti, this time using pictures of the saint in white robes instead.

Notably, Thiruvalluvar is a highly revered personality in Tamil Nadu and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was known for always quoting him in his Budget speeches. Current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too referred to him while presenting her maiden Budget.

The row sparked by the now-deleted image shared by Naidu gains added relevance given Tamil Nadu is set to become the next battleground for the political parties, with the BJP trying hard to make inroads in the southern state.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 11:39 am

tags #Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) #M Venkaiah Naidu #Tamil Nadu politics #Thiruvalluvar

