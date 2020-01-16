DMK accuses Venkaiah Naidu of 'saffronising' Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu deleted a picture of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar that he had tweeted on January 16 after strong protest by members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

In his original post, Naidu had put up a picture of the bard in saffron robes, which irked the DMK. Responding to the tweet, they asked the VP not to 'saffronise' the philosopher and saint.

They claimed that the first picture tweeted by him suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to saffronise every institution.



Remembering great Tamil Poet, philosopher and Saint, Thiruvalluvar on his Jayanti today.#Thirukkuṛaḷ, authored by him provides guidance to mankind on how to lead a noble life. #Thiruvalluvar #Tamil pic.twitter.com/YETwVVcUlr

— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 16, 2020



Considered as one of the greatest classics in #Tamil #Literature on morality, values and ethics, the treatise on a variety of subjects, including governance remains relevant for all times. #Thiruvalluvar

— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 16, 2020

The tweet was swiftly taken down and Naidu shared another tweet greeting people on Valluvar Jayanti, this time using pictures of the saint in white robes instead.

Notably, Thiruvalluvar is a highly revered personality in Tamil Nadu and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was known for always quoting him in his Budget speeches. Current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too referred to him while presenting her maiden Budget.