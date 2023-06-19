Delta flight to New York cancelled after pilot arrested for drinking over limit: report

Passengers had to be 'reaccommodated' on alternative flights after the cancellation. (Representational)

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Edinburgh, Scotland, to New York City experienced an unexpected disruption when their flight was abruptly cancelled moments before takeoff. The cause of the cancellation? A crew member had been arrested by local authorities, leading to a series of questions and concerns among travellers and aviation experts alike.

Delta Airlines confirmed the incident, stating, "Delta confirms that one of its crew was taken into custody [Friday] morning at EDI Airport. Delta is assisting the authorities with their ongoing inquiries." While the airline's spokesperson did not explicitly reveal the role of the detained crew member, it was later disclosed that the pilot of the flight was the individual in question.

Mateusz Maszczynski, a flight attendant who runs a blog for airline workers, reported that the pilot, who was drunk before the flight, had been arrested and was now in custody. The arrest was made based on charges brought under the Railways and Transport Safety Act of 2003, which includes provisions that restrict alcohol consumption for crew members.

Although Delta Airlines did not provide specific details regarding the arrest, the spokesperson emphasized the airline's commitment to stringent alcohol policies, stating, "Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry, and we have no tolerance for violation."

Under the Railways and Transport Safety Act, airline crew members are subject to a legal blood-alcohol limit of 20 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood. In contrast, the legal blood-alcohol limit for driving a car in Scotland is set at 50 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood.

Maszczynski highlighted the severity of the situation by noting that individuals found guilty of being "over the prescribed limit" could face a maximum penalty of a two-year jail sentence.

Passengers who were scheduled to travel on the cancelled flight were inconvenienced and had to be "reaccommodated" on alternative flights. Delta Airlines ensured that the affected passengers were assisted in their travel arrangements, aiming to minimise the disruption caused by the pilot's arrest.

As the investigation continues, both Delta Airlines and authorities are expected to conduct a thorough review of the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the pilot's arrest.