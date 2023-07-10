Delhi rain floods Press Club of India, Twitter lauds 'commitment' of 2 lone diners

praised the commitment of fellow journalists to not miss a catch-up session even amid heavy rainfall and flooding. (Image credit: @scribe_prashant/Twitter)

Amid a yellow alert and heavy downpour in the national capital and its surrounding regions, several areas have reported flooding and one of its victims is the Press Club of India.

Photos shared by journalists show two lone customers sharing a table over food and drinks in the waterlogged building located in Windsor Place.



The Press Club of India, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/Bl9pADUC5a

— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 9, 2023

Aditya Raj Kaul of TV9 network even praised the commitment of fellow journalists to not miss a catch-up session even amid heavy rainfall and flooding.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending around 8.30 on Sunday -- the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. A "yellow alert" was issued for Sunday.

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

Corporate offices have been advised to adopt work-from-home arrangements, while private schools in Gurugram stayed closed on Monday.

"Due to incessant rainfall, roads are waterlogged and commuting is extremely difficult. Hence, the schools will remain closed tomorrow (July 10) for students' safety, by orders from the District Authorities," read a message from the principal of DAV public school, sector 14.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav urged residents to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He also said corporate offices have been asked to advise their staff to work from home on Monday so that waterlogged roads can be cleared as soon as the rain stops.

