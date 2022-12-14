Delhi Airport chaos continues as passengers complain of long queues, security check delays

The number of daily domestic passengers now has crossed even the pre-COVID levels of about 4,07,000 per day. (Image credit: @sudiepshri/Twitter)

Delhi Airport authorities said smooth passenger movement was observed at all terminal entry gates this morning, but passengers are still complaining of long queues and delays during security check.

Chaotic scenes have been reported from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport over the last few days, even prompting a visit from Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday. Scindia, along with senior ministry officials, visited Terminal 3 of the airport amid complaints from passengers and spoke to airport officials to find a solution. Terminal 3 or T3 is the worst-affected of the Delhi Airport’s three terminals.

While the official Twitter handle of Delhi Airport posted hourly updates about the situation at T3 this morning, saying the average wait time at entry gates is between 0 to 5 minutes, passengers tweeted about long lines inside the airport.

“If you have stuff to check in, add an extra hour,” wrote journalist Neha Dixit, who reached the airport at 5.30 am this morning for a 9 am domestic flight. She said that it took her a full two hours to make it through the security check queue.

“Several passengers quarrelled, security was mismanaged. People did cut the queue, guards kept advising late passengers to request others to give them way,” Dixit wrote on Twitter.



@DelhiAirport Looks like we need to be athletic to now board flights at Delhi T3. After almost 1 hour of waiting in the security line, still had to run to board my flight. Passengers running to boarding gates seems to have become a common sight. pic.twitter.com/ybD041sJyG

— Harini (@HariniN199) December 14, 2022

Another passenger tweeted about waiting almost an hour in the security line at T3, and still having to run so as not to miss her flight.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the busiest as well as the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.