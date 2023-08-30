David Warner stopped at airport after scanner shows hotspot on private parts: Reports

David Warner was later cleared by security officials at the airport and the couple boarded the flight back home.

Australian cricketer David Warner found himself in an embarrassing situation recently during a compulsory security check at the Los Angeles airport.

The 37-year-old, who was recently in the United States with his wife Candice to attend the wedding of Australian actor Dominic Purcell with Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus in Malibu, California on August 25, was returning back to Australia when he was stopped at the airport after the metal-detecting machine sensed something suspicious.

"David went through the first one where you walk through and it started beeping. So, they (security) then ushered him to the full body scanner. He puts his arms up and it beeps again," Candie told a local radio station in Australia.

What happened next left everyone around in splits as those present could see a hotspot on the Australian cricketer's private parts with results appearing on a computer that was attached to the machine.

"The security man came up to him and said, ‘Look, we are going to have to sort this out’. But I was left confused wondering what is going on downstairs or what is going on with my husband’s package," Candice added.

Warner was later cleared by security officials at the airport and the couple boarded the flight back home.

On the cricketing front, the left-hander has been selected in Australia's preliminary squad for the ODI World Cup in India, starting on October 5. His immediate assignment is an ODI series against South Africa, starting on September 7.

