‘Salaam, from Goa’: Pak foreign minister’s video message from SCO meeting

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the first Pakistan foreign minister to visit India since 2011.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Goa to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In a tweet, Zardari greeted his followers with "Assalamualaikum" and informed them about his arrival in India. He also shared his schedule for the day, which includes meetings with the Russian and Uzbekistan foreign ministers, attending a dinner hosted for all foreign ministers, and participating in a few interviews.

Zardari seemed optimistic about the SCO meeting, telling reporters, "I expect the SCO CFM meeting to be successful." He also highlighted Pakistan's commitment to the SCO charter and emphasized the importance of constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

Before his departure to India, Zardari, 34, expressed his dedication to attending the meeting, stating, "My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of the SCO."

Zardari is the first Pakistan foreign minister to visit India since 2011. India currently holds the presidency of the SCO.

The SCO is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 2001. It comprises eight member states, including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The organization aims to enhance cooperation and promote mutual benefits in political, economic, security, and cultural areas.

The SCO holds regular meetings of heads of states, foreign ministers, and other officials. These meetings provide an opportunity for member states to discuss issues of regional and global importance. The SCO has also played an active role in addressing regional security concerns, including counterterrorism, drug trafficking, and separatism.

In recent years, Pakistan has faced several regional and international challenges, including security concerns, economic instability, and political turmoil. The country has been seeking to strengthen its relationships with its neighbours and other countries in the region.