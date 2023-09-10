G20 Summit 2023 Live: Excluding Russia from any grain corridor efforts unsustainable, says Erdoğan

#WATCH | G-20 in India: PM Narendra Modi to arrive at Bharat Mandapam shortly; outside visuals from the venue#Delhi pic.twitter.com/HJvH0nxdyE— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023
G20 Summit 2023 Delhi Live: After successfully adopting the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, Day 2 of the G20 summit in New Delhi kicked off with leaders visiting Rajghat to pay tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial.
#WATCH | G-20 in India: PM Narendra Modi to arrive at Bharat Mandapam shortly; outside visuals from the venue#Delhi pic.twitter.com/HJvH0nxdyE— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweets, "A strong partnership with India is paramount for Europe. Glad to see our Trade & Tech Council in action. And to have launched with you a historic project, the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor. We also look forward to progress on a Free Trade Agreement. This would unlock the great potential in our partnership. Thank you for your skilful leadership of the G20..."
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena activated the rain contingency plan as it began to pour during the dinner for G20 leaders hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, Raj Niwas officials said.
"For waterlogging that occurred at certain sites prone to flooding, pumps were immediately put into action. The water was drained within 15 minutes during the night. Similarly, potted plants that tumbled due to the impact of rain and wind were replaced immediately and incidents of trees falling in the NDMC area was addressed," the official said.
“The deliberations with President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol were extensive. Reviewing the complete spectrum of bilateral relations, we agreed to further boost commercial and cultural ties between India and the Republic of Korea,” tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani says, "India is the 5th superpower in the world so there is enough room for India in Africa. We also know that India is so powerful that it went to space. So, we just need to coordinate...India is a superpower in terms of inhabitance, India is ahead of China now."
After preliminary checks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the International Media Centre at the G20 Leaders' Summit venue, it is the canine squad's turn to give the security all-clear.
- "India has tried to balance aspirations of the developing world with that of the developed world leveraging the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth - One Family - One Future) - working towards solving complex problems collectively and inclusively."
- "Specific actions on Global Bio-fuel Alliance, enabling cities of Tomorrow and India-Middle East- Europe Corridor are just a few great examples of sowing the seeds for a cleaner, sustainable, inclusive and a connected world"
- " India's presidency is leaving a strong legacy, as per Honourable PM's quote "leaving no one behind" which the next set of presidency will have to carry forward. The summit positions India as a strong consensus builder on a varied set of thematics critical for our sustainable future.”
- "We believe the New Delhi Declaration is something to be proud of. That's why we signed it."
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chair of the African Union and President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen today issued a joint statement regarding earthquake in Morocco
- "Following the earthquake of September 9, we express our full solidarity with the Moroccan authorities and people, and offer our condolences to the families of the victims. We also express our willingness to support Morocco in the best possible way."
- "With all our international partners, we stand by Morocco to provide all the necessary support for any urgent short term financial needs and for the reconstruction efforts. To this end, we will mobilize our technical and financial tools and assistance in a coordinated way to help the people of Morocco overcome this terrible tragedy."
- About reimplementing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, I am not hopeless. It can restart again.
- The permanent membership of the African Union reinvigorates the G20. It was welcomed.