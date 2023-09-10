G20 Summit 2023 Live: Excluding Russia from any grain corridor efforts unsustainable, says Erdoğan

September 10, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chair of the African Union and President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen today issued a joint statement regarding earthquake in Morocco

- "Following the earthquake of September 9, we express our full solidarity with the Moroccan authorities and people, and offer our condolences to the families of the victims. We also express our willingness to support Morocco in the best possible way."

- "With all our international partners, we stand by Morocco to provide all the necessary support for any urgent short term financial needs and for the reconstruction efforts. To this end, we will mobilize our technical and financial tools and assistance in a coordinated way to help the people of Morocco overcome this terrible tragedy."