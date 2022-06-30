English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Zydus gets USFDA's final approval for Lacosamide injection

    Lacosamide injection is used to treat partial-onset seizures.

    Ayushman Kumar
    June 30, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences Limited on June 30 received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Lacosamide injection, used to treat partial-onset seizures.

    Lacosamide injection also used with other medicines to treat primary generalised tonic-clonic seizures.

    "It acts on the Central Nervous System (CNS) to reduce the number and severity of seizures. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod, India," Zydus lifesciences said.

    As per IQVIA, Lacosamide Injection has a market size of $50 million.
    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #lacosamide injection #USFDA #Zydus
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 05:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.