World Health Day 2022: WHO picks 'Our Planet, Our Health' as theme

World Health Day marks the foundation of the World Health Organization on April 7, 1948. (Image credit: WHO)

World Health Day is being celebrated today to mark the foundation of the World Health Organization on April 7, 1948. Every year, a theme is chosen for the day, and this time, it is "Our Planet, Our Health".

The choice of this theme has been driven by the coronavirus pandemic, pollution and an increasing incidence of diseases, WHO said.

"On World Health Day 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being," the global health agency said.

WHO added that around the world, 13 million deaths are caused due to avoidable environmental causes. "This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity," WHO added. "The climate crisis is also a health crisis."

Speaking about the coronavirus crisis, WHO said it demonstrated the healing power of science while also exposing inequities in the world.

"The pandemic has revealed weaknesses in all areas of society and underlined the urgency of creating sustainable well-being societies committed to achieving equitable health now and for future generations without breaching ecological limits," it said. "The present design of the economy leads to inequitable distribution of income, wealth and power, with too many people still living in poverty and instability."

WHO added that "well-being" economies have "human well-being, equity and ecological sustainability" as its goals.

"These goals are translated into long-term investments, well-being budgets, social protection and legal and fiscal strategies," it said. "Breaking these cycles of destruction for the planet and human health requires legislative action, corporate reform and individuals to be supported and incentivized to make healthy choices."





